City secures hotel space for COVID-19 victims, Nirenberg says

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio has secured hotel space for people who test positive for the coronavirus, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg confirmed to KSAT 12 News on Tuesday.

The exact process of how an infected person would get a room is unclear.

Nirenberg also said there is a potential plan to house homeless people in hotels.

“In fact, we’re very close to securing hotel space to ensure there’s proper social distancing at homeless shelters so we can move people into actual hotel rooms to ensure there is no localized outbreaks in the shelters,” Nirenberg said.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said there are also shelters that could be used to house the homeless in other municipalities in the county.

