City secures hotel space for COVID-19 victims, Nirenberg says
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio has secured hotel space for people who test positive for the coronavirus, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg confirmed to KSAT 12 News on Tuesday.
The exact process of how an infected person would get a room is unclear.
Nirenberg also said there is a potential plan to house homeless people in hotels.
“In fact, we’re very close to securing hotel space to ensure there’s proper social distancing at homeless shelters so we can move people into actual hotel rooms to ensure there is no localized outbreaks in the shelters,” Nirenberg said.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said there are also shelters that could be used to house the homeless in other municipalities in the county.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- ‘We feel helpless’: Family of COVID-19 patient at nursing home concerned about care he’s receiving after fatal outbreak
- H-E-B partner confirmed positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Anto
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.