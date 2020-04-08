76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

76ºF

Local News

How organizers help The Rustic deliver food to healthcare workers

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: Coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT photojournalist Adam Higgins shows how organizers are helping The Rustic deliver sandwiches to healthcare workers.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: