Man wounded in shootout with suspected car thieves, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was wounded during a shootout with several suspected car thieves at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after midnight to the Park at Colonnade Apartments in the 3800 block of Parkdale after receiving reports of gunfire.

According to police, the victim saw as many as four people breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment complex when he confronted them. That’s when, police said, a shootout took place and the man was eventually wounded.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspects fled on foot following the shootout and that they were detained not far at a different apartment complex.

The names and ages of the suspects have not been released.