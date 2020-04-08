Papa John’s looking to fill 400 jobs in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Papa John’s is hiring nationwide and looking to fill 400 positions across San Antonio, according to a news release.

The pizza chain, which is hiring 20,000 people nationwide, is looking for 300 delivery drivers and 100 in-store team members, the news release states.

Papa John’s has implemented safety measures to help protect against COVID-19 including no contact delivery and additional sanitation measures.

No contact delivery provides limited interaction with online payment options and food drop off.

“In most cases, applicants can expect to have an interview and potentially start the same day,” according to the release.

Applications can apply online at https://jobs.papajohns.com/ or text JOBS to 47272.

“We are in the unique position – as a restaurant that specializes in delivery and carryout – to help our communities through this crisis,” said Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer Marvin Boakye.

