After crowds gather, Corpus Christi parks and beaches will be closed for Easter
Access will be cut off until Monday morning, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials announced Wednesday that parks and beaches in the county will be closed through Easter Weekend to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Portions of parks and beaches with vehicular access will be cut off from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, according to the county’s amended emergency order.
The decision was made after county and city officials consulted with the Texas General Land Office.
Families typically gather at parks or beaches on Sunday to celebrate Easter.
Before the decision was announced on Wednesday, Corpus Christi Caller-Times photographer Courtney Sacco took pictures near Bob Hall Pier, which was filled with people even while the city of Corpus Christi is under a stay-at-home order.
Beaches packed near Bob Hall pier in Corpus Christi. The City of Corpus Christi is currently under a stay at home order do to the COVID-19 outbreak @callerdotcom pic.twitter.com/08fAkgQ0cZ— courtney sacco (@Caller_Courtney) April 8, 2020
Likewise, Padre Island National Seashore will be closing for Easter weekend as well.
The seashore will reopen Monday for day-use only, and overnight camping and parking is not allowed.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Nursing home therapist warned supervisors of possible COVID-19 exposure 10 days before deadly outbreak, records show
- 2nd SA H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.