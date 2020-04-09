After crowds gather, Corpus Christi parks and beaches will be closed for Easter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials announced Wednesday that parks and beaches in the county will be closed through Easter Weekend to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Portions of parks and beaches with vehicular access will be cut off from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, according to the county’s amended emergency order.

The decision was made after county and city officials consulted with the Texas General Land Office.

Families typically gather at parks or beaches on Sunday to celebrate Easter.

Before the decision was announced on Wednesday, Corpus Christi Caller-Times photographer Courtney Sacco took pictures near Bob Hall Pier, which was filled with people even while the city of Corpus Christi is under a stay-at-home order.

Beaches packed near Bob Hall pier in Corpus Christi. The City of Corpus Christi is currently under a stay at home order do to the COVID-19 outbreak @callerdotcom pic.twitter.com/08fAkgQ0cZ — courtney sacco (@Caller_Courtney) April 8, 2020

Likewise, Padre Island National Seashore will be closing for Easter weekend as well.

The seashore will reopen Monday for day-use only, and overnight camping and parking is not allowed.

