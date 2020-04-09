SAFD: ‘Heroic’ bystanders saved developmentally disabled man from house fire

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood praised bystanders who helped save a developmentally disabled man from a house fire on Thursday.

The bystanders noticed the house fire in the 5300 block of South Flores Street around 4 p.m. and called 911.

Hood said the bystanders quickly jumped into action, saving a developmentally disabled man in his 20s, who was alone in the home when the flames broke out.

“The heroic efforts of the bystanders going in and removing this young man potentially saved his life,” Hood said. “Chances are, they saved this kid’s life.”

The man was treated by firefighters at the scene, Hood said.

The fire was eventually contained, but caused a “significant" amount of damage, Hood said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.