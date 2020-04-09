SAQ: What if I get COVID-19 and can’t safely isolate in my home?
The city may be able to provide assistance
SAN ANTONIO – SAQ: What if I get COVID-19 and can’t safely isolate in my home?
Most people who get COVID-19 will be able to stay home, isolate and recover without a hospital stay.
Dr. Ruth Berggren, with the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, recently offered advice on how to safely isolate away from family members.
But what if there is not enough room in a home to safely isolate away from family members, or what if someone tests positive and lives with someone who is elderly or immuno-compromised?
During Wednesday’s 6 p.m. newscast on KSAT, Mayor Ron Nirenberg addressed this and other COVID-19-related questions submitted by KSAT viewers.
“If you test positive and you find yourself in that kind of situation and it’s going to be difficult to self-isolate and self-quarantine, we have a hotline for folks to call and the call takers can help with some assistance to find a safe place to quarantine,” Nirenberg said.
The city’s COVID-19 hotline number is 210-207-5779.
Find more answers and ask your own questions on our SAQ page. Watch anchor Steve Spriester ask local leaders your questions weeknights at 6 p.m. on KSAT12 and 9 p.m. on KSAT-TV and KSAT.com. You can also sign up for our free SAQ newsletter to get answers to the most common questions in your inbox.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Nursing home therapist warned supervisors of possible COVID-19 exposure 10 days before deadly outbreak, records show
- 2nd SA H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.