SAN ANTONIO – SAQ: What if I get COVID-19 and can’t safely isolate in my home?

Most people who get COVID-19 will be able to stay home, isolate and recover without a hospital stay.

Dr. Ruth Berggren, with the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, recently offered advice on how to safely isolate away from family members.

But what if there is not enough room in a home to safely isolate away from family members, or what if someone tests positive and lives with someone who is elderly or immuno-compromised?

During Wednesday’s 6 p.m. newscast on KSAT, Mayor Ron Nirenberg addressed this and other COVID-19-related questions submitted by KSAT viewers.

“If you test positive and you find yourself in that kind of situation and it’s going to be difficult to self-isolate and self-quarantine, we have a hotline for folks to call and the call takers can help with some assistance to find a safe place to quarantine,” Nirenberg said.

The city’s COVID-19 hotline number is 210-207-5779.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

