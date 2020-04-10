BCSO shuts down highway after gas line explodes

Residents in east Bexar County are being evacuated after a major gas line explosion, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies shut down the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 87 near Loop 1604 due to the explosion.

All incoming westbound traffic from Wilson County is being diverted away, and drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route while deputies assess the situation.

This a developing story, check back later at KSAT.com for more information.