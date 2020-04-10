Frontline essential COVID-19 workers can apply for child care assistance through Workforce Solutions

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – Workforce Solutions Alamo announced a new program for frontlines essential COVID-19 workers where they can apply for child care assistance.

According to a press release, the Texas Workforce Commission authorized Workforce Solutions Alamo to prioritize the child care assistance.

To support the child care and prioritize the funding, people who fit the following criteria will be considered:

Workers in child care services, in support of workers in other essential functions

Pharmacy and health care workers

first responders

grocery store workers

Infrastructure workers will all be considered including people who work at restaurants, banks, gas stations, day cares and so on.

Workforce Solutions Alamo said that the child care is short term and is subject to availability based from funding and requirements.

If you think you would meet the requirements to get day care assistance during the pandemic, you can apply here.