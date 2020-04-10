SAQ: Can you get COVID-19 through your eyes?

COVID-19 is most commonly spread through droplets from a sneeze or a cough. We’ve been told it’s important to wash our hands often and to avoid touching our mouths and noses because we could unknowingly be giving the virus a way into our bodies. But one KSAT viewer wanted to know if the virus can get into our bodies through our eyes?

According to Dr. Robert A. Frolichstein, an emergency room physician with Methodist hospitals in San Antonio, it is possible.

“The chances of you getting it with only eye contact is less than nasal contact or mouth contact, but it certainly can happen,” Dr. Frolichstein said.

Frolichstein said it’s why health care professionals wear protective glasses or shields.

