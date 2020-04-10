SAQ: What needs to happen before we can get back to normal?
SAN ANTONIO – It’s the million-dollar question according to emergency room Doctor Robert Frolichstein -- when will things get back to normal? But Dr. Frolichstein says the real question is what needs to happen so that we can get back to normalcy?
He broke down the four things he believes are key:
1. Hospital capacity: having enough room in our local hospital systems to not only treat COVID-19 patients but also continue treating other illnesses. Right now all elective surgeries have been suspended.
2. Be on the downward slope of the curve: having gone weeks without seeing new cases pop up.
3. Widespread testing: anyone with symptoms should be able to be tested immediately.
4. Isolation: we need to be able to isolate those who have tested positive for the virus.
