Actor Ryan Reynolds recognizes SA Food Bank for helping those in need during coronavirus pandemic
‘The way people are stepping up matters...,' the actor posted on Instagram
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Food Bank donated more than one million pounds of food to nearly 6,000 families affected by the coronavirus earlier this week, and actor Ryan Reynolds is commending their efforts.
The actor posted on his Instagram story, recognizing the food bank’s efforts and giving thanks to Feeding America.
“The way people are stepping up matters. This is a San Antonio food bank serving 10,000 households yesterday alone. Thank you @feedingamerica.”
More than 5,000 families attended the food bank’s mega distribution event on Thursday at Trader’s Village on the South Side to receive food as COVID-19 continues to spread across the city.
Aerial footage of San Antonio Food Bank distribution site a stark reminder of economic crisis during pandemic
The food bank handed out fruit, frozen items and other food that is expected to last families for the rest of the month of April.
The food bank has another mega food distribution planned for April 17 at the Alamodome. Pre-registration is required. For more information, click here.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
