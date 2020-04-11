Five people displaced after 2-alarm fire at NE Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A two-alarm fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex has displaced five people overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Kenton Village Apartments in the 14600 block of Nacogdoches Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found a building with four units fully-involved.

Fire officials said the fire quickly spread throughout the building, with flames shooting through the roof, causing the chimney to collapse.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire from spreading to other buildings, but one building is a total loss.

Five people from three units were displaced by the fire. The fourth unit was vacant, firefighters said.

Apartment management is now helping the people displaced by the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.