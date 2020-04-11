Gunfire causes gas leak at vacant home, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Gunfire caused a gas leak at a vacant home late Friday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Chipping Drive after receiving reports of shots being fired.

According to deputies, several suspects in two vehicles were shooting at each other when one of the bullets hit a window and a gas line at the vacant house.

Deputies said when they arrived they could smell gas from the street. The deputies quickly began evacuating people from their homes and CPS was called to contain the leak.

The residents were allowed to go back into their homes a couple of hours later, investigators said.

Deputies said shell casings were found all over the street and that they were questioning neighbors.

So far, no arrests have been made.

No injuries were reported.