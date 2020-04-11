Police arrest man in fatal South Side hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say hit and killed a woman with his vehicle on the city’s South Side.

Israel Lopez, 31, was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on April 2 around 11 p.m. Yvonne Arias, 26, was walking on Roosevelt Avenue near Mission Road in a crosswalk when she was struck by a pickup truck heading northbound. Arias was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit said officers found shoes, an unopened pack of cigarettes, a Dodge hood ornament and pieces of silver plastic on Roosevelt Avenue. Police said they talked to three witnesses that heard the crash and saw a truck flee the scene.

The affidavit states the registered owner of the pickup truck called police the next day, telling them that Israel Lopez had told them that he hit someone.

Police said an officer went to the home of the registered owner and found a gray 2005 Dodge pickup truck significantly damaged. Police were able to connect the hood ornament and the silver plastic to the vehicle at the crash scene, the affidavit said.

Lopez is charged with failure to stop and render aid-death.