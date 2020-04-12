Adorable video shows Houston police sergeant leading little chicks back to their mom

HOUSTON – A Houston Police Department sergeant did his part to reunite a family Saturday and it’s the feel-good story we all need, according to KPRC.

The family, however, was a group of little chicks who were looking for their mom.

Priscilla Thompson, who covers Decision 2020 for NBC News, captured the moment on Twitter at a Houston park.

In her Tweet she said the sergeant also helped her after she locked her keys in her car.