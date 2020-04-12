SAPD: Two in critical condition after motorcycle crashes with van at stoplight

SAN ANTONIO – Two motorcycle riders are in critical condition after a crash with another vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Saturday evening on Highway 90 access road and eastbound Military Drive.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on the access road and was in the middle lane when it hit its brakes at a red light and was unable to avoid striking the rear of a parked van.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were critically injured and taken to an area hospital, police say. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

The driver of the van got out of the vehicle after the crash, got back in and fled the scene when the light turned green, according to police.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and officers are interviewing witnesses on scene and are working to locate the driver of the van.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.