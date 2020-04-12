Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting after trying to break into ex-girlfriend’s apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 38-year-old suspect was killed early Sunday after an officer-involved shooting at the San Miguel Apartments at 5202 Texana Drive, according to San Antonio police.

Police were called to the apartment complex around 12:45 a.m. for a burglary in progress and discovered the suspect was trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

As police approached the suspect, he turned toward an officer with his hands in his pockets, pulled out a gun and fired twice at police, according to McManus. The officer returned fire hitting the suspect several times.

The suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, "had been arrested, I believe back in March, for threats against this ex-girlfriend,” McManus said.

The woman had an emergency protective order against the suspect “which did no good," according to McManus.

The officer, who was not injured in the shooting, will be put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.