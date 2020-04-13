City of San Antonio works to help slow spread of COVID-19 in most vulnerable areas
Fliers are being handed out to essential business owners for COVID-19 prevention
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is making an effort to raise awareness on slowing the spread of COVID-19 in some of the city’s most vulnerable areas.
Members of the Community Health and Prevention Team have been handing out fliers to essential business owners on the East Side about keeping themselves, their employees and their customers safe. Some of the practices they recommend are wearing masks, gloves and washing their hands.
“They’ve been very receptive. First day, they see the badges and they think we are going to shut them down. They think we are gonna be the ones that are reporting them, but we just want to do a wellness check and provide that education and communication,” said Vicente Escobedo, with the city of San Antonio.
So far, they’ve handed out more than 5,000 fliers throughout six East Side ZIP codes where the majority of the population is considered high-risk.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
