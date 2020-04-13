Sabinal High School principal tests positive for COVID-19, school officials say

SABINAL, Texas – Sabinal High School’s principal has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sabinal ISD officials.

The announcement was posted Friday, April 10, on the school district’s Facebook page.

This morning Sabinal ISD was made aware of our high school principal testing positive for COVID-19. Mr. Alvarado is not... Posted by Sabinal ISD on Friday, April 10, 2020

School officials say principal Steve Alvarado isn’t showing any symptoms after testing positive for the virus. However, out of precaution, the school will be ceasing on-site operations for 14 days to limit potential exposure.

“Our prayers go out to Mr. Alvarado and his family, our staff members and our community for continued health and safety,” the school said in part on Facebook.

The temporarily closure of the school’s on-site operations also includes ‘grab and go’ meals.

However, Knippa ISD and Uvalde CISD will help provide meals to Sabinal ISD students affected by the temporary closure.

Meals will be available for Sabinal ISD students at the following times and locations:

Knippa ISD:

Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Two breakfasts and lunches. Students must be in their vehicles.

Uvalde CISD:

Robb Elementary and Uvalde High School

Tuesdays from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Five breakfasts and five lunches

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: