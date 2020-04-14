First responders, medical professionals receive free food as thank you for work during COVID-19 pandemic
Cruising Kitchens teams up with church to provide meals to officers, hospital workers
SAN ANTONIO – A local company is serving hot meals to first responders and medical professionals from a food truck early Tuesday morning as a way to brighten their day and say thank you during their COVID-19 pandemic.
Mobile kitchen company Cruising Kitchens has teamed up with H-E-B and the Black Rifle Coffee Company to deliver between 150 to 200 free hot meals in the parking lot of Northrock Church.
San Antonio restaurant offers free meals to first responders, frontline workers and their families
The meals will be handed out via a pop-up drive-through and an optional delivery service, a press release said.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
