First responders, medical professionals receive free food as thank you for work during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – A local company is serving hot meals to first responders and medical professionals from a food truck early Tuesday morning as a way to brighten their day and say thank you during their COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile kitchen company Cruising Kitchens has teamed up with H-E-B and the Black Rifle Coffee Company to deliver between 150 to 200 free hot meals in the parking lot of Northrock Church.

San Antonio restaurant offers free meals to first responders, frontline workers and their families

The meals will be handed out via a pop-up drive-through and an optional delivery service, a press release said.

