Man robbed of backpack outside NW Side hotel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for five people who robbed a man outside a hotel early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. to the Residence Inn Marriott in the 17100 block of Vance Jackson Road after receiving word that someone was jumped.

According to police, the man in his 20s had his backpack stolen by four men and a woman.

Police said the suspects then fled in a white Mercedes toward Loop 1604.

So far, no arrests have been made.