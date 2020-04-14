San Antonio infant visits with great-grandma through her window on Easter Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Social distancing guidelines had everyone celebrating Easter a little differently this year, but it didn’t stop 9-month-old Baker from seeing his beloved great-grandma, Mary Lou Shussler.

Shussler has lived on the South Side for more than 60 years and loves her great-grandson Baker.

“They are almost 90 years to the day apart,” said Baker’s mother, Emily.

Easter surprise brings joy to kids in San Antonio

Emily is married to John Shussler and Mary Lou is his grandmother.

“My husband is the one holding him to see her through the window. Baker is obsessed with his great-grandma, but hasn’t been able to see her due the coronavirus,” Emily told KSAT.

Local woman decorates front yard with cardboard cutouts of grandkids hunting for Easter eggs

Baker was still able to visit his best buddy Mary Lou on Sunday, even if it was only through her window.

“Thought the world might want to see some love,” Emily said.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: