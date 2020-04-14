SAQ: Unemployment in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, President and CEO of San Antonio Economic Development Foundation (SAEDF) described the unemployment numbers in the city as ‘staggering’.

The amount of people filing unemployment has increased more than1,600% in the last month.

According to the Workforce Solutions Alamo, about 56,000 people filed for unemployment in the last two weeks of March compared to 3,000 people in February.

About 38% of those claims were people in hospitality or food accommodations.

Herrera said April is not going to look any better.

“Trying to balance the health aspects of this pandemic with the economy presents a significant challenge for us,” Herrera said.

Herrera typically focuses on marketing the city and promoting tourism. Amid the coronavirus pandemic she’s shifted gears to economic relief and recovery including helping small businesses stay afloat.

RELATED: San Antonio considered ‘most prepared’ for recession, according to researchers

WATCH her full interview below.