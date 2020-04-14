66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Schertz police seeking information on ‘suspicious death’

Woman identified as Cheylynn Delossantos

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Schertz, Bexar County, Crime
Schertz police are seeking any information in connection with the death of Cheylynn Delossantos.
Schertz police are seeking any information in connection with the death of Cheylynn Delossantos. (KSAT)

Schertz police are seeking information in connection to a woman officers recently found dead.

On March 31, police responded to reports regarding a dead woman shortly before 11 a.m. The woman was identified as Cheylynn M. Delossantos.

Officials did not reveal any additional details about Delossantos’ death, which they are currently calling “suspicious.” The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the case along with the police department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Ivey, according to the news release, at 210-619-1200.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: