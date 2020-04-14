Schertz police seeking information on ‘suspicious death’

Schertz police are seeking information in connection to a woman officers recently found dead.

On March 31, police responded to reports regarding a dead woman shortly before 11 a.m. The woman was identified as Cheylynn M. Delossantos.

Officials did not reveal any additional details about Delossantos’ death, which they are currently calling “suspicious.” The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the case along with the police department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Ivey, according to the news release, at 210-619-1200.