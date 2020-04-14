The DoSeum launches 'DO it at Home’ an online educational resource for families

SAN ANTONIO – The DoSeum, San Antonio’s local children’s museum, has launched a collection of online resources designed to help children learn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new “DO It at Home” venture will include do it yourself activities, storytelling, “Ask a Doer” videos, as well as printable content. More content is being produced and will be shared online weekly as it becomes available, a press release said.

The “DO it at Home” project was created as an online resource to complement the museum and was originally scheduled for a summer launch, but was moved up to meet the needs of families.

“Creation of new content and opportunities to engage through The DoSeum’s online channels has been prioritized to ensure young minds remain at play,” Dr. Richard Kissel, Vice President of Education said. “This week we launch our first “Ask A Doer” video, for example. I firmly believe that scientists are simply those children who never stopped asking: Why? With these videos, we invite young learners to do just that. Our goal is to help satisfy the bottomless curiosity of San Antonio’s children, answering their questions about the world around them in a fun and engaging way. No question is too big or too small.“

The press release said while much of the material will be original content generated by The DoSeum, a selection of externally produced resources—curated by The DoSeum’s education team—will also be offered.

“As a leader in informal learning The DoSeum’s role is to help guide and inspire caregivers during this unique situation. Our doors might be temporarily closed, but we are committed to our mission with all our hearts,” said DoSeum CEO Daniel Menelly. “We understand families need resources to make home-learning joyful, meaningful, and engaging. All of us at The DoSeum are working hard to ensure we help support families as they navigate the learning challenges of this moment."

Since opening in 2015, The DoSeum has offered a wide array of exhibits and programs that ignite curiosity, promote joyful learning, and develop positive attitudes toward STEM, the arts, and literacy, the press release said.

”DO It at Home” is accessible through The DoSeum’s website by clicking here.

