These emergency prep supplies are tax-free in Texas April 25-27

SAN ANTONIO – Every spring in Texas, the state offers a tax holiday for emergency supplies to help people prepare for events like hurricanes and violent spring storms.

This year, the event has a different tone for a few reasons. More people than usual may have emergency prepping on their mind given the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, this year’s tax-free event is happening at a time people have been asked to follow strict social distancing measures.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is urging people to make their purchases online, if possible, and to practice social distancing for in-store purchases.

“Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it’s important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies,” Hegar said. “As this pandemic continues to spread, I want to remind all Texans this sales tax holiday applies to qualifying items they purchase online, from the safety of their homes. If visiting your local retailer to purchase items, please practice appropriate social distancing as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The tax-free holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 27.

There is no limit on the number of items purchased, but there are price limits for individual items.

For example, generators that cost less than $3,000 are eligible for the tax freebie.

The list includes flashlights, batteries, lanterns and non-electric can openers -- things that come in handy when the power goes out.

Ice chests priced less than $75 are eligible, too.

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3,000:

Portable generators

Less than $300:

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75:

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

These supplies do NOT qualify for tax exemption:

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Additional charges affect purchase price.

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday.

