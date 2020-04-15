City officials to discuss nursing home’s plan to house COVID-19 patients at noon meeting

SAN ANTONIO – City officials will host a community engagement meeting Wednesday to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic in District 2.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood and District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan will meet at noon. KSAT.com will livestream the event, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back at a later time.

On Friday, city officials had announced a plan to potentially house patients from nursing homes at River City Care Center, located at 921 Nolan St. in District 2.

Plans also included housing patients at Westover Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare, but due to harsh scrutiny, the facility backed out of the commitment.

Nirenberg said Tuesday that Westover pulled out of the plan because of the “intense scrutiny and frankly political backlash that had been occurring over there and in this process.”

“...we’ll see what happens with River City. That kind of scrutiny is also occurring over there,” he said Tuesday.

According to previous KSAT.com reports, neither the city nor the county selected Westover Hills and River City to house the patients. The facilities were chosen by management companies.

There are 815 positive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Bexar County. That’s an increase of 21 cases after Monday’s reported 772 cases. The total death toll remained steady at 33 in Bexar County.

