Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crashing into pole, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was detained by police after he crashed his vehicle into a pole early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 500 block of West Cesar Chavez Boulevard just west of downtown.

According to police, the driver went off the road near South Frio Street and directly into a pole in the back lot of the Double Tree Hotel.

Police said the man was detained on suspicion of DWI.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both responded to the call.

There were no reports of injuries.