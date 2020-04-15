64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

San Antonio colleges, university receive $62 million in coronavirus aid

Money comes from federal CARES Act

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, San Antonio, Education
Students in a file photo.
Students in a file photo. (SABJ)

SAN ANTONIO – Ten San Antonio colleges and universities received millions of dollars in aid after Congress passed the CARES act.

The federal grants awarded to San Antonio schools amounted to $62 million, with at least half of it going toward providing students with emergency financial aid.

The following San Antonio schools were awarded grants:

SchoolTotal aidStudent aid
San Antonio College$7,648,254$3,824,127
Our Lady of the Lake University$2,078,279$1,039,140
St. Mary’s University$3,180,524$1,590,262
Texas A&M University-San Antonio$5,613,425$2,806,713
Trinity University$1,665,507$832,754
Texas Lutheran University$1,408,194$704,097
Southwest Texas Junior College$3,736,958$1,868,479
University of Texas at San Antonio$29,656,887$14,828,444
University of Texas Health Science Center$1,545,801$772,901
University of the Incarnate Word$5,219,687$2,609,844

In total, Texas colleges and universities were awarded more than $1 billion in aid money.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: