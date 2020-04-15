San Antonio colleges, university receive $62 million in coronavirus aid

SAN ANTONIO – Ten San Antonio colleges and universities received millions of dollars in aid after Congress passed the CARES act.

The federal grants awarded to San Antonio schools amounted to $62 million, with at least half of it going toward providing students with emergency financial aid.

The following San Antonio schools were awarded grants:

School Total aid Student aid San Antonio College $7,648,254 $3,824,127 Our Lady of the Lake University $2,078,279 $1,039,140 St. Mary’s University $3,180,524 $1,590,262 Texas A&M University-San Antonio $5,613,425 $2,806,713 Trinity University $1,665,507 $832,754 Texas Lutheran University $1,408,194 $704,097 Southwest Texas Junior College $3,736,958 $1,868,479 University of Texas at San Antonio $29,656,887 $14,828,444 University of Texas Health Science Center $1,545,801 $772,901 University of the Incarnate Word $5,219,687 $2,609,844

In total, Texas colleges and universities were awarded more than $1 billion in aid money.