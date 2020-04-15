San Antonio colleges, university receive $62 million in coronavirus aid
Money comes from federal CARES Act
SAN ANTONIO – Ten San Antonio colleges and universities received millions of dollars in aid after Congress passed the CARES act.
The federal grants awarded to San Antonio schools amounted to $62 million, with at least half of it going toward providing students with emergency financial aid.
The following San Antonio schools were awarded grants:
|School
|Total aid
|Student aid
|San Antonio College
|$7,648,254
|$3,824,127
|Our Lady of the Lake University
|$2,078,279
|$1,039,140
|St. Mary’s University
|$3,180,524
|$1,590,262
|Texas A&M University-San Antonio
|$5,613,425
|$2,806,713
|Trinity University
|$1,665,507
|$832,754
|Texas Lutheran University
|$1,408,194
|$704,097
|Southwest Texas Junior College
|$3,736,958
|$1,868,479
|University of Texas at San Antonio
|$29,656,887
|$14,828,444
|University of Texas Health Science Center
|$1,545,801
|$772,901
|University of the Incarnate Word
|$5,219,687
|$2,609,844
In total, Texas colleges and universities were awarded more than $1 billion in aid money.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.