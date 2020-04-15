SAPD: Suspect sexually assaulted woman walking dog on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a sexual assault suspect who held up a woman at gunpoint while she was walking her dog.

Paul Lawrence Campbell, 22, was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault and criminal mischief, San Antonio police announced on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred on the Northwest Side of town on Saturday, according to a news release from the police department. Officials did not release more specific information on where the incident occurred.

Campbell is accused of asking the woman to use her cell phone before pulling a gun out and forcing her back into her apartment, according to the news release. There, Campbell allegedly threatened and sexually assaulted her.

Campbell’s bail was set at $100,800, jail records showed.