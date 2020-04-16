BCSO: Man charged with capital murder after fatal shooting on Easter

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County deputies arrested a capital murder suspect accused of shooting two people on Easter, killing one of them.

Angel Koenigstein, 19, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated robbery, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Early on Easter morning, deputies were called out to the 11000 of Dublin Woods for a shooting.

They found a juvenile shot in his backside. That teen is expected to survive, Salazar said.

Deputies also found 20-year-old Christian Rietz, who died of a gunshot wound to his back.

Salazar said Koenigstein had met up with the victims to buy THC oil off them.

“Something went awry with the drug deal,” Salazar said.

Investigators believe the argument escalated, leading Koenigstein to shoot the victims.