Pawn shops helping those in need during coronavirus pandemic

San Antonio – Pawn shops are seeing their steady flow of customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some store officials said customers are finding ways to stay active and entertained while quarantined.

Several pawn shops said customers are buying items like electronics, gaming systems and televisions. They said they are also seeing a lot of parents purchase laptops so their children can continue their schooling online.

Some pawn shops said some people are selling more of their jewelry to bring in extra cash while being out of work, and some people are even buying exercising equipment to stay in shape.

Workers at Bill’s Pawn and Jewelry said they are doing what they can to be safe with a steady flow of customers.

“We are trying to keep everyone safe. Our staff are here wearing masks,” said Shirley Gonzalez, the manager. “We are cleaning all the time and have hand sanitizer, so we are doing the best we can to stay in operation and survive here.”

She also said they have limited customer browsing to respect social distancing guidelines, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.