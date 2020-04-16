Police: Man wounded in East Side shooting refusing to cooperate

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was wounded in an East Side shooting is refusing to cooperate with San Antonio police.

A preliminary report says the 29-year-old refused to answer any questions from officers or investigators following the Thursday morning shooting.

The report says an officer who was working in the area initially heard gunshots around 2 a.m., then quickly found an SUV that had crashed on Poinsettia Street near Grimes Street.

East Side shooting ends with man shot, bullet-riddled and wrecked SUV, police say

According to police at the scene, there were as many as 30 gunshots that rang out.

A tow truck in the distance prepares to haul away the victim’s bullet-riddled SUV as evidence. (KSAT 12 News)

The vehicle had bullet holes in it when it was found, but there was no one inside, the report said.

Officers roped off that area as well as a two-block stretch leading up to where they found shell casings.

They say they also searched the area and found a man hiding behind a home nearby.

He had suffered two gunshot wounds to his upper body.

SAPD: Man, 60, arrested after crashing Mercedes-Benz head-on into truck, killing one

The report says he was stable as he was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police attempted to question the man but he refused to answer their questions.

He did tell officers he was the passenger in the vehicle, although evidence shows he actually was the driver, the report says.

Police were not able to offer a motive for the shooting and they did not make any arrests right away.