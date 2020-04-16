SA woman, 20, clinging to life after man took her racing on San Marcos highway, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police arrested a San Antonio man accused of crashing his car while racing down the highway, leaving his passenger in critical condition.

On Tuesday afternoon, San Marcos police were dispatched to IH-35 near Posey Road, near mile marker 199, to respond to the crash, according to a news release from the city.

Multiple witnesses reported that a blue 2014 Nissan 370Z was racing another vehicle on IH-35 at a high rate of speed.

The Nissan veered off the highway just past the Posey Road exit and struck a dirt pile, launching the care more than 100 feet before the car rolled over.

The passenger, a 20-year-old San Antonio woman, was ejected about 70 feet past where the Nissan came to rest. She was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

“Preliminary roadway evidence puts the Nissan at 81 MPH just prior to launching over the dirt piles,” said Interim Police Chief Bob Klett. “Witnesses put the vehicle at over 100 MPH on IH-35.”

Wilson had major injuries and was taken to a hospital in Kyle in critical condition, according to the news release.

The driver, 21-year-old Joel Lamont Torres, suffered minor injuries. He was arrested for racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

He posted his $15,000 bail and has since been released from the Hays County Jail.