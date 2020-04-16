SAPD: Juvenile girl, 2 men wanted after teen shot, robbed during drug deal

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a juvenile girl and two men after a teenager was assaulted and robbed.

The aggravated robbery happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of W. Pyron Avenue after the victim said he was interested in buying marijuana, police said.

The 19-year-old victim showed the juvenile girl a “large quantity of cash" and she called two men, police said.

Officers say the victim then recanted and told them he did not want to buy drugs. One of the male suspects then pistol-whipped him as the other man physically assaulted him.

Police said the girl refused to help the victim and was a “lookout" in the assault. She was allegedly seen leaving the area with stolen property.

The victim was treated at University Hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm. The preliminary report from SAPD does not indicate who shot the teen.

So far, no arrests have been made, according to a preliminary report. A warrant is out for the arrest of the girl, who the victim was able to identify to police.