Community asked to wear purple for military children on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The greater San Antonio area is being asked to wear purple on Friday in support of military children.

According to a press release from USAA, April is the month of the military child and on Friday, April 17 they are asking the community to “Purple Up!" specifically for military children.

The goal is build a sense of community with military families, and with military children specifically, the press release said.

Those interested can take part by turning buildings or facilities purple with purple lighting, building a sign, or creating a ribbon of child artwork on a sidewalk of a building or home.

People should wear purple and create a social media post by using #honorthroughaction and #purpleup, the press release said.

Both the USAA Convent building downtown and the Quarry smokestacks will be lit up in purple again this year.