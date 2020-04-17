Man killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 16, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 16 overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around midnight on Highway 16 near Mission Gate on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the driver of a maroon sedan had gotten onto the highway from the access road when it was struck by a truck and white sedan. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the other two drivers had no major injuries and were not intoxicated.

The name of the man killed was not released, pending notification to next of kin.