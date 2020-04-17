Mandatory face-covering rules gets mixed reviews

SAN ANTONIO – An emergency order was updated Thursday by Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff that requires anyone over 10 years old to wear cloth face masks while in a public space. The order goes into effect Monday.

Nirenberg said businesses also have until Monday to provide personal protective equipment and training for appropriate use for their employees.

Anyone violating any part of the city or county ordinances faces a civil penalty of $1,000 or six months in jail.

“I don’t know if it’s logistically possible to really make sure everyone is doing it,” Katelyn Grun said Friday when asked about the order. “I guess the hope would be that by mandating it, people would have the integrity to kinda follow it.”

Grun was wearing a mask but Brent Coffee, a local attorney was not.

They’re taking away our freedom in the name of public safety,” Coffee said. “I think this type of order is excessive.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

