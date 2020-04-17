SupportLocal new campaign in response to COVID-19 impact

SAN ANTONIO – Maverick Distillery’s trendy bar and restaurant on Broadway, hit by the impact from COVID-19, continues to sell its well-known whiskey and other spirits curbside.

Yet now, "we're still able to make whiskey, but we are not. We completely switched over to hand sanitizer," said co-owner Amy Maverick.

She said it's for rubbing on hands, not drinking.

"It's strictly for external use," Maverick said, having researched the guidelines from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She said the whiskey and other spirits are "the sanitizer for the inside."

Her husband and business partner, Ken Maverick, is the great-great-grandson of Samuel Maverick, who fought at the Alamo and signed the Texas Declaration of Independence.

Since Amy and Ken Maverick are both physicians, she said they know the importance of hand sanitizer in helping protect against the coronavirus.

"When the need arose, we decided to make the switch," Amy Maverick said.

In addition to being sold to the public, much of the distillery's hand sanitizer is being donated to first responders, Amy Maverick said.

Their distillery is included in a new campaign, #SupportLocal, which was started by The IMG Studio, a local full-service video production and animation company.

"We decided to do what we do best, and that is (to) tell stories in a way to help nonprofits and local businesses," said Heather Angel Chandler, The IMG Studio's founder and CEO. "I feel like it's a duty really for all of us to step up as community members and do what we can to help out others."

Chandler said IMG employees were able to keep their jobs by producing several videos for use on social media and elsewhere.

