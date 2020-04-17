West Side vehicle chase ends in arrest, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was arrested following a vehicle chase on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office said.

The chase began around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on West Military near Highway 90.

According to deputies, a man and a woman were leaving the apartment complex when they began to drive erratically, running through stop signs. That’s when, deputies say, the woman driving sped off, as a deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Authorities said the chase went down Highway 90 when the man took over driving. The vehicle crashed while trying to navigate a turnaround near Callaghan Road, deputies said.

The BCSO said the man tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended a short while later.

Deputies did not identify the man who was taken into custody, but did say he had an active warrant.