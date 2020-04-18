169 COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County, 16 deaths

BRAZOS COUNTY – Five additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Brazos County on Saturday, totaling 169 cases, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Health officials have also confirmed the county’s 16th death related to COVID-19, which was a male resident in his 70s.

Currently in Brazos County, there are 169 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 50 residents have recovered, 103 cases are active and eight residents have been hospitalized.

Sixteen residents have died from the virus and 2,812 residents have been tested.

Almost 20% of COVID-19 cases in the county are residents in their 20′s and over 85% of cases are community spread, according to the county’s website.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers in Brazos County, click here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Positive COVID-19 Cases in Brazos CountyTotal number of cases: 169Total number recovered*: 50Active cases*: 103Number of current hospitalizations: 8Daily number discharged from hospital: 0Total number of deaths: 16Total number of COVID-19 tests performed: 2,812

*Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.*Active cases are those that have not met the definition of being recovered.