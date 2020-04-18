BCSO: Suspect sought in hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect involved in a recent hit-and-run crash.

Officials say a pedestrian was struck and killed in the 2100 block of E. Loop 1604 South on April 16th around 11:51 a.m.

The suspect’s vehicle is a maroon 2013-2018 Toyota Avalon and officials say they believe the car has damage on its front right side. The vehicle is also missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or via email at bcsotips@bexar.org.

