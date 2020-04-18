Dunkin’ offers free coffee to medical professionals, first responders amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Dunkin’ stores are saying thanks and giving back to medical professionals and first responders as they combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stores are offering medical personnel a free medium hot or iced coffee and 20% off their purchase when they order at Dunkin’ restaurants in San Antonio, according to a recent press release.

In addition to the free coffee and discount, stores have also launched an online gift card site that allows customers to purchase gift cards online to show a small token of appreciation for their every day heroes.

For every card that’s purchased, Dunkin’ will donate $1, up to $100,000, to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency funds, which is specifically used for nonprofits that are helping families affected by the coronavirus.

To learn more about the initiative, click here.

