Fire causes $5K worth of damage to South Side home, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – The Red Cross was called to assist three people after a house fire broke out overnight on the South Side of town, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The house fire happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Mary Street when firefighters say an overloaded power outlet shorted out, causing a nearby mattress to catch fire.

The fire was contained to just one bedroom and three people safely escaped, according to SAFD.

Firefighters say damages to the home are estimated at $5,000.