Line more than two miles long for food distribution in rural county

ATASCOSA COUNTY – The demand for food and supplies during the coronavirus pandemic has remained consistent throughout the nation and in the San Antonio area.

Many have lost their jobs, others don’t have transportation to go to the store and some are still without the supplies they need for their families. In order to help as many people as possible, the San Antonio Food Bank teamed up with Atascosa County to feed meals and hope to hundreds of people Saturday morning.

Vehicles began to line up around 2 a.m. Saturday outside the Atascosa County Courthouse, winding through neighborhoods at least two miles away.

“We got here at 6:30 a.m.,” Deborah Frantz said. Frantz was in her car with her daughter to pick up groceries. “We were about four blocks back.”

The rural mass distribution wasn’t scheduled to start until 10 o’clock but people like Alejandra Burdick didn’t want to risk her husband or family going hungry.

“We’re in our 70s, so we only get Social Security,” Burdick said. “It’s not enough. (The food delivery) is a lot of help because I have some grandchildren that come and stay with me and we have to feed them while they stay with me.”

Struggling for money and food is the reality for a lot of people during COVID-19 but according to the San Antonio Food Bank’s Chief of Government and Public Policy, Mario Obledo, the need can be greater in areas like Atascosa County.

“Sometimes there is a lack of grocery stores or options for families or individuals,” Obledo said. “In this case, we’ll be able to supplement and give families that are already lined up, nourishment for them for at least a week, period. Maybe for a household of four.”

First Baptist Church Jourdanton helped people pre-register for Saturday’s delivery. They, along with other churches in the area, helped make up the volunteer group that worked nonstop for more than five hours. Fruits, meats, eggs, non-perishable items and more groceries were loaded into about 500 vehicles.

“How amazing it is that they will help other people in this time,” Atascosa County Judge Robert O. Hurley said. “I hope that a couple of months from now when things are getting better that this community spirit continues. It’s a wonderful thing.”

A sight that according to the San Antonio Food Bank wouldn’t be possible without the donors or their partners in Atascosa and the other 15 counties they serve.

Mass distributions in San Antonio and rural communities are being planned based on existing need. Pre-registration to receive meals and supplies is needed and can be filled out on the food bank’s website here.

People without access to the website can call the San Antonio Food Bank at 210-431-8326.

