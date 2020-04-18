UTSA launches new initiative to help small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio has launched a new initiative aimed at helping small businesses.

The university created a new program called, “The COVID-19 Business Recovery Accelerator.” The goal of the program is to help businesses going through hardships during the pandemic.

Businesses will receive counseling and resources to pursue loans from the financial industry.

“It’s very important to the economy. Small businesses make up over 60% or more of jobs across the nation,” said Terri Williams, of UTSA.

The new initiative will be available to businesses for the next 18 months.

