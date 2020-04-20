Bexar County unemployment rate jumps to 4.2%, report says

A new monthly jobs report paints a grim picture of unemployment numbers in Bexar County and across Texas.

According to Workforce Solutions’ March 2020 report, the state unemployment rate saw the highest unadjusted spike between February and March since the numbers were first recorded in 1976. The rate soared to 4.7% in March from 3.6% in February.

In Bexar County, the unemployment rate was reported to be 4.2% in March, higher than 3.1% rate reported in February.

Many neighboring counties reported similar numbers. Atascosa County registered the highest unemployment rate in the area with 5%, while McMullen County only registered 1.8%.

Most industries were hit hard. The largest loss occurred in the education and health services sector, followed by hospitality and manufacturing. The layoffs were largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers were not all bad, however.

Since this time last year, 18,100 jobs have been added, according to Workforce Solutions. Two sectors, government and other services, also posted a slight increase in the monthly jobs report.

Across the country, more than 5 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week alone. More than 20 million are estimated to have lost their jobs since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In Texas, more than 1 million people lost their jobs and filed unemployment claims.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

