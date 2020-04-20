Business owner talks stresses of filing for unemployment, furloughing employees

SAN ANTONIO – As COVI-19 continues to wreak havoc on the economy, many people like Marianna Briseno who owns Lash Oaisis, a beauty spa on DeZavala, are finding themselves without work.

"We’ve never seen anything like this before. We didn’t know what to do. My girls, all my staff, we didn’t even know what to tell them,” Briseno said.

Briseno is in the 4.2 percent of the population that Workforce Solutions Alamo reports is now without work in the area.

That rate climbing from 3.2 percent in February.

“We’ve never been through anything like this. So at one point, I just had to tell them it’s time to go file for unemployment,” Briseno said.

Bexar County unemployment rate jumps to 4.2%, report says

Unfortunately, briseno says the online filing process only added to the stresses of losing work.

“I was having a hard time getting in. So I had to try several times. You’d go through a series of things... at one point it would... just stop. It wasn’t working,” Briseno said.

Briseno was finally able to successfully apply online late at night, she’s was also able to apply for a small business loan.

Some financial relef is expected, though shes looking forward to the day she can earn her living again.

A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic

“It’s so quiet in here (Lash Oaisis) and... like it was so full of people, you know, it’s been hard,” Briseno said.

For information about filing for unemployment click here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: