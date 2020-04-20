SAFD: Two residents, dogs escape safely from North Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – Two residents and their dogs are safe after their house caught fire on the North Side Sunday night, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 9:25 p.m. on Fredericksburg Road and Myrtle Street.

Firefighters say the fire started in a bedroom and appeared to be electrical. Two residents were home at the fire and were able to escape the flames safely with their dogs.

No injuries were reported and the home was not deemed a total loss. The damage is estimated at $20,000, according to SAFD.

